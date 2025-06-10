A drinker who got angry during a confrontation in a pub bit a bar worker’s finger off when asked to leave.

Martin Roskilly lost his temper and became verbally aggressive in the boozer, and was told to get out.

He refused, and a pub worker, who was not on duty at the time, intervened to try to help. But Roskilly pushed the man to the ground and dragged him outside. Both men hit their heads on the ground during a scuffle and then Roskilly bit the man’s right middle finger off.

Paramedics were called, and the in turn called police, who arrested the 48-year-old. The pub worker made his own way to hospital, but doctors could not save his finger.

Martin Roskilly bit off a finger belonging to a pub worker at The Crown Inn in Linton, Cambridgeshire, and has been jailed for two years and eight months. | Cambridgeshire Constabulary

During a police interview, Roskilly admitted he had a drink problem and said he had had more than seven pints - and said he didn’t remember what happened. Police said he seemed “visibly shocked by his behaviour”.

He said it was not his usual boozer, being more than 25 miles from where he lived, but he said he wanted a “change of atmosphere”, despite not knowing anyone nearby.

Det Con Lauren Skinner, who investigated, said: “This was an horrific attack by Roskilly, with the true impact of his actions highlighted in the pub worker’s victim impact statement seen by the court.

“He said the terrible and traumatic experience impacts him daily – and having always been friendly and outgoing with all types of people, he is now wary of strangers and constantly on his guard. The pub worker said his practical skills, gained over his entire working lifetime, had been affected and he has been ‘rendered useless’ in his usual job due to this loss of his finger.

“He also explained how he now suffered from repeated PTSD and has no dexterity, leaving him unable to do everyday tasks. He urged the judge to send Roskilly to jail, stating that it was ‘important he is not at liberty to wreak such violent havoc again’.

“Of particular note is how the victim explains that he is dismayed and devastated at the thought of the loss of reputation of the pub, which he describes as ‘pillars of the local community’, regularly involved in charity events, sponsors of the local football team and a venue for weddings, funerals and family celebrations.”

The Crown Inn, Linton | Google

The attack happened in the Crown Inn, in Linton, Cambridgeshire, at about 10.30pm on November 11 2022. Roskilly, of Castle Lane, Haverhill, denied assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent but on 30 April, the day his trial was due to begin at Cambridge Crown Court, admitted the lesser offence of assault causing GBH, without intent.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court last week and handed a jail term of two years and eight months.

Alongside this he was handed an indefinite restraining order, preventing him from contacting the victim in this case or ever visiting the pub where the attack took place.