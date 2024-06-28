Audi driver admits killing mother and daughter in Leeds horror smash
Hardeep Bhachu, 27, appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving in Leeds.
Justyna Hulboj, 27, and four-year-old Lena Czepczor were struck by the high-powered Audi TT RS as they walked to nursery at about 8.30am on January 16 last year.
It happened next to the Land Rover and Jaguar garage and close to the junction of Scott Hall Road and Sheepscar Way.
Bhachu, of Grant Row, Adel, asked to be remanded into custody to “take responsibility” and “begin serving the inevitable sentence”, his barrister Richard Holland told the court. Bhachu will be sentenced at a later date, our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post reports.
Meanwhile, a second driver, 35-year-old Jasskamal Riyat, of Buckstone Avenue, Moortown, also appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. He will stand trial and a date was set for January 6, 2025. It is expected to last at least three days. He was granted bail.
Following the deaths of the young mother and daughter, an outpouring of grief led to more than £33,000 being raised through GoFundMe to help repatriate their bodies to Poland.