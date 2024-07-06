Vasile Barbu, killed triathlete and mum-of-two Rebecca Comins during a collision in June 2022, and has been jailed for four years. Photo by Gwent Police. | Gwent Police

A van driver who killed triathlon and Ironman star, and mother-of-two in a collision during a time trial has been sentenced to four years in jail.

Vasile Barbu, 49, was driving a white Vauxhall Movano van on the A40 near Raglan, Wales, on Thursday June 2 2022 which collided with a cyclist. Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and confirmed that the cyclist, 52-year-old Rebecca Comins, had died at the scene.

Barbu was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday 7 June and yesterday (Friday 5 July) was sentenced to four years in prison and disqualified from driving for four years.

The court had heard her son George was also taking part in the event and was told afterwards his mother had been knocked down and was on his way to hospital when he learned she had died.

Senior investigating officer, Sgt Shane Draper said: “Rebecca was an experienced and talented cyclist – she did everything she could to stay safe of the roads – but the actions of a fellow road user saw her life tragically cut short. Driving is a privilege, and not something that should be taken for granted or taken lightly.

“This is reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel – you are in control of a potentially dangerous machine - your responsibility isn’t just to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone around you.

“I would like to thank and commend the family for their strength during this difficult time and I hope that this conviction helps provide them with some closure as they continue to process their loss. My thoughts remain with them”.

Rebecca’s family previously issued a statement following the verdict. They called her a "wonderful" wife and mother to husband Stephen and children George and Millie. They added: "Beckie was incredibly kind and an inspiration to so many.

"She loved her family, friends and sport and was always the first person to offer help and advice. We are so proud of what she achieved in her life. Our lives changed forever when we lost her and this verdict will never bring her back. We miss her so much and she will forever be in our hearts."