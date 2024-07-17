Vytautas Kiminius faces further 8 months in prison if he doesn’t repay thousands of pounds of ill gotten gains after killing a woman while driving on the wrong side of the road.

A man who killed a Peterborough vet in a collision near the city is being forced to sell his personal plane after being convicted of money laundering.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported how Vytautas Kiminius, 35, was at the wheel of a Range Rover Sport when he took a “racing line” through a corner and ploughed into the Ford Fiesta being driven by popular vet Rachel Radwell in 2018.

The 46-year old chief veterinary nurse at Wood Green Animal Shelter tragically died at the scene of the crash on the B1095 Ramsey Road.

Kiminius claimed he had swerved to avoid an animal, which meant he was travelling in the wrong lane - however, a jury rejected his claims.

Kiminius admitted on the first day of his trial in February to driving while uninsured and was found guilty of causing Miss Radwell’s death by dangerous driving – but he went on the run while on bail, fleeing the country.

But Kiminius, 39, formerly of Sudbury Court, Peterborough, was given a four and a half year prison sentence for his involvement in the crash in May 2020 – however he was still on the run at the time.

Rachel Radwell

A campaign involving law enforcement agencies across Europe ultimately resulted in Kiminius handing himself in to police. He was later charged and convicted of money laundering, drugs and stolen goods offences, and jailed for a combination of more than 12 years.

Following the final sentencing hearing, a new investigation was launched by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) seeking to strip Kiminius of the money he had made through illicit means.

Investigators established he had made more than £576,000 illegally, although found he currently only had assets worth £58,135 including a Cessna aircraft, property, money held in bank accounts and designer clothing.

He was ordered to repay this amount in full or face an additional eight-month jail sentence, while still being required to repay the total sum. ERSOU investigators will also continue to monitor for further assets to satisfy the full amount owed.

A previous order was also made against Kiminius’ partner, Karolina Kiminiene, 38, formerly of Sudbury Court, Peterborough, following a conviction for drugs and money laundering offences.

She was found to have gained £227,256 through criminal means and ordered to initially repay the available amount of £98,414.

Financial Investigation Manager Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith, from ERSOU, said: “Our teams continue to work tirelessly to target those who have profited through unlawful activity, and this is another positive result which strips a convicted criminal of their illicit gains.

“We’ll always do whatever we can to use Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) legislation to ensure that crime does not pay.”

The Peterborough Telegraph was in court as Kiminius was sentenced in his absence at Peterborough Crown Court for the fatal crash. The court heard from Rachel’s family, and the devastating impact the incident had on their lives. In 2020, her mum said: “People say it will get easier with time bit doesn’t seem like it will. She didn’t deserve to have her life cut short so soon. She will not be able to see her nephew and niece grow up. Her life was stolen from her.”