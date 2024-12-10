A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a young woman was killed in a horror smash.

Joseph Henry Lydon Pickett, 20, of Lyneham, which is near Royal Wootton Bassett in Wiltshire, will appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on December 20.

It comes after a collision in which a blue BMW 1 series left the carriageway on Hurn Road, between Ringwood and Matchams in Dorset on September 16 last year, and was badly damaged. The vehicle passenger - 18-year-old Laionie Kennard from Verwood – sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laionie Kennard from Verwood died in a car crash when a BMW came off the road between Ringwood and Matchams in Dorset on September 16 2023 | Picture issued by Dorset Police

Three other people - including Pickett - were taken to hospital.

At the time Laionie’s family issued this tribute: “Laionie was our princess. She was the most kind, caring daughter and sister we could ever of wished for. Her smile would light up a room, and she was loved by so many. I cannot explain in words just how much she is going to be missed.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind and generous donations at this unbelievably hard time, our girl will have the send-off she deserves. We will love you forever the brightest star in the sky, our Laionie.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the fundraising effort can do so online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-angel-laionie-kennard. So far more than £22,000 has been raised.