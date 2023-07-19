A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough in a motorway crash last May.

A BMW driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough in a motorway crash has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Adil Iqbal pleaded guilty to killing Frankie, who was 18 weeks pregnant with her third child, during the incident on the M66 near Bury, Greater Manchester on May 13.

The sentence was handed to the 22-year-old today (July 19) at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester. The crash also caused serious injury to Frankie’s nine-year-old son Thomas and her four-year-old nephew, Tobias.

Frankie’s other son, two-year-old Rocky, was also in the car when the 38 year old stopped on the motorway hard-shoulder to take a telephone call just before the tragedy. The mum, Tommy, Rocky and Tobias - all from Chadderton in Oldham - were transported to hospital via air ambulance.

The court heard Iqbal was driving with one hand and holding his phone with the other to film himself, possibly to upload to Facebook, as he tailgated and undertook other vehicles and swerved across lanes, reaching a speed of 123mph in his father’s BMW.

He admitted the two offences during a hearing at Minshull Street Crown Court last month.

Frankie, who portrayed Jess Holt on the Channel 4 serial opera Hollyoaks from 2000 to 2001, subsequently appeared in Merseybeat, Heartbeat, Where the Heart Is, and Wire in the Blood.

Passing sentence, Judge Maurice Greene told him: “She was killed as a result of the most indescribable reckless driving by you Adil Iqbal, leading to the devastation of a family.”

Solicitor Rose Gibson-Harper, who represents the victim’s family, said: “Today’s 12-year sentence is insulting and an injustice to the catastrophic injuries little Tobias sustained, and the life sentence Mrs Hough’s family were needlessly handed following her and her unborn daughter’s death due to an act of sheer stupidity.“

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was fatally injured in a crash on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester

“Last year, judges were given the power to hand down greater sentences to those convicted of death by dangerous driving – previously, the maximum tariff was 14 years but it was increased to life imprisonment.

“This case stands as one of the worst examples of dangerous driving I have witnessed in my 27-year career as a catastrophic injury lawyer, and we expected the justice system to fulfil its duty and utilise its new-found powers.

“It is important to emphasise that dangerous driving is not a game. It has real and devastating consequences, and we must collectively work towards creating a society that values responsible driving and prioritises the safety of all road users.

Frankie Jules-Hough. (Photo: Facebook)

“We urge everyone to reflect upon this tragic incident, which should serve as a wake-up call for humanity.”

A fundraising appeal on GoFundMe was then set up by a friend for the family. It has so far raised more than £52,000 at the time of writing.

The family said on the fundraising page: “Thank you so much for the beautiful comments and all your kind donations. We are overwhelmed with the support, we have no words for your kindness at this time.

“Our page will go towards the families affected and our boys’ recovery. We can hopefully give Tommy, Tobias and Rocky life changing experiences when they recover and help build back our family in memory of our angel Frankie.”

It added: “Sadly Frankie lost her fight and her and her unborn baby girl passed away early hours (of) Monday morning. Words cannot express what her family and friends are going through now, not to mention her poor boys who now have to grow up without their mummy and sister they never got to meet. This is devastating.

“Frankie touched the lives of so many with her beautiful kind soul. Heaven has gained a true angel, may she rest in eternal peace with her baby girl. Frankie is now looking over the boys and we are sure she will be working her healing magic to make sure the boys pull through this.”

Tributes were paid to Frankie following her untimely death, with fellow actor Paul Danan sharing a photo of her smiling and snippets of their time together on the Channel 4 programme.

Paul, who played Jess’ boyfriend Sol Patrick in the soap, wrote on Instagram : "I just heard the most shocking upsetting news I’ve heard in such a long time. Another good good friend who was such a special person has sadly passed away while carrying her unborn baby and her 2 little boys and nephew who were in the car too. They had a terrible car accident."

Paul added: "Here is a link to donate some money for these poor little boys she has left behind who are currently fighting for their lives and will be slowly realising that their mummy isnt alive anymore. Just incomprehensible."