Droitwich: 81-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 80, dies
Emergency services were called to a home in Alexander Avenue
An 81-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after an 80-year-old woman died in Worcestershire.
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Emergency services were called to a home in Alexander Avenue, Droitwich, shortly before 8.45am on Friday, after the woman had died.
The arrested 81-year-old is also receiving hospital treatment, West Mercia police said.
DCI Leighton Harding said: “We understand the concern incidents of this nature cause within local communities. We believe those involved are known to each and there is no risk to the wider community.”
