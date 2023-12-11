Emergency services were called to a home in Alexander Avenue

An 81-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after an 80-year-old woman died in Worcestershire.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to a home in Alexander Avenue, Droitwich, shortly before 8.45am on Friday, after the woman had died.

The arrested 81-year-old is also receiving hospital treatment, West Mercia police said.