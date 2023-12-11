Telling news your way
Droitwich: 81-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 80, dies

Emergency services were called to a home in Alexander Avenue

Hiyah Zaidi
By Hiyah Zaidi
3 minutes ago
Emergency services were called to a home in Alexander Avenue

An 81-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after an 80-year-old woman died in Worcestershire.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to a home in Alexander Avenue, Droitwich, shortly before 8.45am on Friday, after the woman had died.

The arrested 81-year-old is also receiving hospital treatment, West Mercia police said.

DCI Leighton Harding said: “We understand the concern incidents of this nature cause within local communities. We believe those involved are known to each and there is no risk to the wider community.”

