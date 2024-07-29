Drug crime falls 20% across London, new data reveals
Drug offences, on the other hand, are the only crime to have fallen across London- down 20% in two years. Post-pandemic, levels of drug crime reached an all-time high of 47, 000 reported offences, and two years later this fell to 38,000.
The numbers show all but two London boroughs have seen a decline in the number of drug offences in the area since 2021; Haringey and Havering.
Haringey is the borough hardest hit by rising drug crime, witnessing a 15% increase in offences in the past 2 years, followed by Havering at 10%.
The data, collated by London criminal defence solicitors Lawtons, analysed the total crimes per 1,000 people in each borough for the past three years. Each borough was also given a crime index score to determine London’s crime hotspots.
Westminster came out on top as the most crime-ridden borough, with criminal offences in the area reaching nearly 100,000 in the past year alone, over double the number of reports in the next highest borough; Tower Hamlets.
This comes as Labour plans to introduce a new Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, restoring patrols to our town centres by recruiting thousands of new police officers, police and community support officers, and special constables and putting 13,000 extra neighbourhood police and PCSOs on the beat. Every community and resident will have a named officer to turn to when things go wrong.
Nick Titchener, criminal defence solicitor at London law firm Lawtons, says: “With the introduction of the new Labour party, crime and public safety is a top priority as the party pledge to introduce a new Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, restoring patrols to town centres by recruiting thousands of new police officers, police and community support officers, and special constables. Communities and residents will have a named officer to turn to when things go wrong.
“Police are cracking down on drug dealing whilst working to prepare communities for the impact as we’ve seen a rise in county lines which is linked to the most serious violence, but they should also prioritise other drug-related crimes like possession and supply of Class A drugs”