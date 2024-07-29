Drug crime falls 20% across London, new data reveals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New data has revealed crime in London is on the rise, up 15% year on year, with reports of theft, robbery and sexual offences at an all-time high. Levels of theft have nearly doubled since 2021, reaching over 27,000 reported incidents in 2023.

Drug offences, on the other hand, are the only crime to have fallen across London- down 20% in two years. Post-pandemic, levels of drug crime reached an all-time high of 47, 000 reported offences, and two years later this fell to 38,000.

The numbers show all but two London boroughs have seen a decline in the number of drug offences in the area since 2021; Haringey and Havering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haringey is the borough hardest hit by rising drug crime, witnessing a 15% increase in offences in the past 2 years, followed by Havering at 10%.

Police crackdown on drug crime across London

The data, collated by London criminal defence solicitors Lawtons, analysed the total crimes per 1,000 people in each borough for the past three years. Each borough was also given a crime index score to determine London’s crime hotspots.

Westminster came out on top as the most crime-ridden borough, with criminal offences in the area reaching nearly 100,000 in the past year alone, over double the number of reports in the next highest borough; Tower Hamlets.

This comes as Labour plans to introduce a new Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, restoring patrols to our town centres by recruiting thousands of new police officers, police and community support officers, and special constables and putting 13,000 extra neighbourhood police and PCSOs on the beat. Every community and resident will have a named officer to turn to when things go wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Titchener, criminal defence solicitor at London law firm Lawtons, says: “With the introduction of the new Labour party, crime and public safety is a top priority as the party pledge to introduce a new Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, restoring patrols to town centres by recruiting thousands of new police officers, police and community support officers, and special constables. Communities and residents will have a named officer to turn to when things go wrong.