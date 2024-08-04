Thelma Huse and Tony Mist, who died in a collision on the A303 in Somerset last year Picture released by Avon and Somerset Police | Picture released by Avon and Somerset Police

A drug-driver has been jailed for more than three years after the death of a much-loved couple.

Thelma Huse and Tony Mist, both 69, were heading for a break in Charmouth, Dorset to mark Tony’s 70th birthday. While they were on the A303 in Somerset their Fiat 500 was struck head-on by a Mercedes Citan van driven by Jessica Higgs.

A witness told police they saw the van drift from the eastbound carriageway across the central white line before colliding with the Fiat on May 15 last year. The court heard that Higgs had nodded off at the wheel of her works van.

Tony, who was driving the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene in West Camel and Thelma died the following day.

Higgs, now 20, was taken to hospital, where tests showed she had a quantity of benzoylecgonine in her blood that exceeded the legal limit. Benzoylecgonine occurs in the human body after the use of cocaine.

Higgs, of Imber Road in Warminster, was sentenced to three years and five months in prison at Taunton Crown Court on Friday. She has also been disqualified from driving for six years and eight months.

The couple were from Mytchett in Surrey. Thelma’s family said: “We have been devastated by the totally preventable actions of Jessica Higgs who through her drug use has caused the death of Thelma and Tony. Thelma’s children Kate, James and Bones, along with Tony’s children Amy and Sophie, have been through the worst year of their lives.

“Her five grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Lucy, Art and Abel have been deprived of a doting grandmother, known affectionately as Nanny Tea Bag.

“There are no winners in this case and the sentence handed out today will not bring Thelma or Tony back but we hope that Jessica Higgs will spend her time in custody reflecting on the pain she has caused our families and also on her stupidity of getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after taking an illegal drug. We also hope that others will learn from this – as no journey is so important that it should take place when your brain is compromised by the effect of drugs.

“We would also like to thank all the emergency services, the air ambulance, the lady who comforted Thelma at the scene and the staff at Southmead Hospital in Bristol who tried so hard to save Thelma. We would like to thank Avon and Somerset Police for all their support over the past 15 months which has been commendable, thank you again.”

Tony Hall, who investigated the case for Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Tony and Thelma were travelling to the West Country to celebrate his upcoming 70th birthday when this awful tragedy occurred. Our thoughts are with their loved ones, who continue to be supported by a family liaison officer.

“Jessica Higgs was found to be over the legal limit for benzoylecgonine, and during her police interview said she had no recollection of the moments prior to the collision. It is every motorist’s responsibility to make sure they are fit enough to drive before getting behind the wheel and it is clear Higgs was not.

“This is another painful and devastating reminder that driving while under the influence of drugs is a deadly decision that puts yourself and innocent road users at serious risk.”