Olivia Riley was walking with her golden retrievers when she was run over by an Audi TT

A drug and drink-fuelled driver has admitted mowing down and killing a woman and her three dogs as they walked on the Chelsea embankment.

Olivia Riley, 41, was walking her golden retrievers on Cheyne Walk in west London when she was run over by an Audi TT on Saturday 14 May last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 41-year-old was waiting at a traffic island on a pedestrian crossing when she was hit by Laszlo Dancs, it is understood.

Olivia Riley and her three golden retrievers were killed after being hit by an Audi TT (Photo: SWNS)

Officers and paramedics were called to the mansion-lined street at 6.21am, but Ms Riley, from Suffolk, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and her dogs also died.

Pizza restaurant worker Mr Dancs, 28, had minor injuries and was arrested and taken into custody.

The 28-year-old, from Acton, west London, allegedly drove at speeds of more than three times the 20mph limit before he lost control of the car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Dancs pleaded guilty to causing Ms Riley’s death by dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Tuesday (23 May). He also pleaded guilty to drink and drug-driving, but denied failing to provide a breath sample when required.

Jeremy Dein KC, defending, told the court that Mr Dancs always intended to admit responsibility for the incident.

He added that Mr Dancs, who worked as a team leader at a “well-known pizza restaurant” in north London, has given up his flat as he awaits to hear the result of the prosecution, and is currently living with a friend at an unnamed address.

Ms Riley’s family sat in court as Mr Dancs appeared for a plea and case management hearing. Judge Philip Katz KC has set sentencing for 28 July. He ordered a pre-sentence report and banned Mr Dancs from driving with immediate effect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge granted Mr Dancs continued conditional bail but told him the “chances are” he will be sent to prison. He warned: “You should expect a custodial sentence. I do not want you going home today thinking that just because I granted you bail you won’t.”