Parnell Square Dublin: Five people, including three children, injured after serious incident near school
Five people, including three young children, have sustained injuries after a reported 'serious public incident'
Five people have been injured, including three young children with one sustaining serious injuries, following a serious public order incident in Dublin, Ireland. Irish police said the incident occurred on Parnell Square East in Dublin shortly after 1.30pm on November 23.
A Garda spokesperson said: “Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region. The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children. One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries. An Garda Siochana is in contact with parents of all three injured children.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The police said an adult female is also being treated for serious injuries and an adult male for less serious injuries. They said they are following a “definite line of inquiry” following the serious incident.
A video released on social media shows at least two fire engines on the site, as well members of the public gathering at the scene. According to reports, the event occurred near a school. The scene at Parnell Square East remains sealed off.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.