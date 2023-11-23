The scene in Dublin city centre after five people were injured, including three young children, following a serious public order incident which occurred on Parnell Square East shortly after 1.30pm. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Five people have been injured, including three young children with one sustaining serious injuries, following a serious public order incident in Dublin, Ireland. Irish police said the incident occurred on Parnell Square East in Dublin shortly after 1.30pm on November 23.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region. The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children. One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries. An Garda Siochana is in contact with parents of all three injured children.”

The police said an adult female is also being treated for serious injuries and an adult male for less serious injuries. They said they are following a “definite line of inquiry” following the serious incident.

