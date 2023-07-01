Police have charged a man with murder after a “gentle giant” teenager with a “heart of gold” was fatally stabbed in Lancashire.

Aspiring car mechanic Dylan Bragger, 15, was killed in Skelmersdale, about six miles west of Wigan, on Thursday (29 June) night. Felipe Figueiredo, 28, of Birleywood, Skelmersdale, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (1 July), Lancashire Constabulary said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers were called at around 9pm on Thursday to Digmoor Road following a report a teenage boy had been stabbed. Emergency services tried to save Dylan but he died at the scene.

Tributes paid to "gentle giant"

His family paid tribute to their son, grandson and brother in a joint statement issued via the force on Friday.

Dylan Bragger, 15, was pronounced dead after officers were called to a stabbing in Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale

They said: “Our boy had a heart of gold, he was a gentle giant and was loved by so many. As a family we have no words to explain how we are feeling at this heart-breaking time.

“Dylan had such an infectious smile that would light up any room and he could cheer anyone up with one of his big bear hugs. Our boy didn’t deserve any of this, he was just a 15-year-old lad working towards being a car mechanic, with his whole life ahead of him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’ve got a hole in our heart that will never heal and no amount of words will ever take our pain away. We love you always and forever.”