Woman found dead in East End Park in Leeds park as police carry out enquiries and cordon in place

Police have cordoned off a park in Leeds after a woman's body was found
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
3 minutes ago
A woman's body has been found in a park in Leeds. Police were called at 5.16am today (Wednesday) to a park by Walter Crescent in the East End Park area of the city where a woman was found dead.

A cordon remains in place preventing people from entering the park and footage shared from the scene shows that a tent has been erected on the path that links Walter Crescent to Pontefract Street.

The body was found on the park by Walter Crescent in East End ParkThe body was found on the park by Walter Crescent in East End Park
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A scene is currently in place in the park. Officers from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

