A woman's body has been found in a park in Leeds. Police were called at 5.16am today (Wednesday) to a park by Walter Crescent in the East End Park area of the city where a woman was found dead.

A cordon remains in place preventing people from entering the park and footage shared from the scene shows that a tent has been erected on the path that links Walter Crescent to Pontefract Street.

The body was found on the park by Walter Crescent in East End Park

