East London Mosque cordoned off and people evacuated after 'threatening email' sent
East London Mosque was cordoned off after it was sent an 'email threat'
A mosque in the capital was cordoned off today (December 7) after being sent an 'email threat'. East London Mosque in Whitechapel said they received a 'credible threat' on Thursday afternoon, and people were evacuated from the building.
Tower Hamlets Police said they were called at 3.02pm and officers searched the building. However, nothing suspicious was found and the incident was stood down. In a statement posted on social media, police said: "An investigation is currently under way after a threatening email was sent to the East London Mosque. No arrests have been made so far."
The mosque, in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter said: "The East London Mosque received a credible threat this afternoon, leading to a swift evacuation under the instruction of local police officers. We thank and appreciate the prompt response of the Met Police.
"In these times of tension and heightened Islamophobia, we urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. In an emergency always dial 999. Thank you for your understanding and support."
The mosque added: "We are pleased to announce that the mosque has now reopened after addressing the emergency situation."
London police had previously recorded a 1,353% increase in antisemitic offences in October compared to the same period last year, while Islamophobic offences were up 140% in the wake of the Israel and Hamas war.
