East London Mosque was cordoned off after it was sent an 'email threat'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mosque in the capital was cordoned off today (December 7) after being sent an 'email threat'. East London Mosque in Whitechapel said they received a 'credible threat' on Thursday afternoon, and people were evacuated from the building.

Tower Hamlets Police said they were called at 3.02pm and officers searched the building. However, nothing suspicious was found and the incident was stood down. In a statement posted on social media, police said: "An investigation is currently under way after a threatening email was sent to the East London Mosque. No arrests have been made so far."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mosque, in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter said: "The East London Mosque received a credible threat this afternoon, leading to a swift evacuation under the instruction of local police officers. We thank and appreciate the prompt response of the Met Police.

"In these times of tension and heightened Islamophobia, we urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. In an emergency always dial 999. Thank you for your understanding and support."

The mosque added: "We are pleased to announce that the mosque has now reopened after addressing the emergency situation."

East London Mosque was cordoned off after it was sent an 'email threat'