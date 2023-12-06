A woman has been killed and two others - a man and a teenage boy - have been injured after a shooting in Hackney, east London. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

The Met Police have launched a murder investigation after a fatal shooting in Hackney, east London killed one woman and injured two others.

The woman, 42, was killed after reports of a shooting in Vine Close, Hackney at around 6.30pm on Tuesday December 5. The female victim was found alongside two others - a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old teenage boy - who also had gunshot wounds, however the woman died at the scene.

The two male shooting victims were taken to hospital shortly after emergency services arrived. Their condition is being assessed and monitored, and police were in the process of informing the woman's next of kin of her passing. No arrests have been made as of yet.

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall, from the local policing team in Hackney, said: “This shocking incident has resulted in the death of a young woman and my thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time. My thoughts are also with the two people who have been taken to hospital. We are still in the early stages of our investigation and a team of specialist detectives are working to establish what has happened. Officers will remain at the scene overnight and will be in the area over the coming days.

“I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have on people in Hackney and I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening. We will share further information as our investigation progresses. Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice.”