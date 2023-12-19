Police have launched an investigation after two women were found dead in a house last week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people were found dead in a house last week. Officers were called to an address on Caponflat Crescent in Haddington, East Lothian on Wednesday, December 13, after concerns were raised for the occupants. Upon arriving, the police found two women dead inside the home.

Police said they are still investigating the full circumstances behind the deaths, which have been described as 'unexplained' but they do not believe the circumstances to be suspicious.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to an address on Caponflat Crescent in Haddington, East Lothian on Wednesday, December 13, after concerns were raised for the occupants

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, police were called to a house in Caponflat Crescent, Haddington, after concern was raised for the occupants within. On attendance, two women were found deceased in the home.