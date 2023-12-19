East Lothian: Two women found dead in Haddington house as police investigate 'unexplained' deaths
Police have launched an investigation after two women were found dead in a house last week
Two people were found dead in a house last week. Officers were called to an address on Caponflat Crescent in Haddington, East Lothian on Wednesday, December 13, after concerns were raised for the occupants. Upon arriving, the police found two women dead inside the home.
Police said they are still investigating the full circumstances behind the deaths, which have been described as 'unexplained' but they do not believe the circumstances to be suspicious.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, police were called to a house in Caponflat Crescent, Haddington, after concern was raised for the occupants within. On attendance, two women were found deceased in the home.
"At this time, police are treating their deaths as unexplained but not suspicious, however enquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
