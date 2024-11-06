Youths threw stones and fireworks at police as Bonfire Night violence exploded.

About 8.15pm yesterday a group of youths appeared on Niddrie Mains Road in Edinburgh and started throwing stones at the police vans gathered in the area. Shortly after 9pm they started throwing fireworks at officers. The police helicopter returned to the skies above at around the same time.

Police officers came under attack in Niddrie on Tuesday, November 5, at around 9pm. | National World

An eyewitness told NationalWorld’s sister title the Edinburgh Evening News what he saw. He said: “It’s all kicked off. Fireworks were exploding everywhere, with one landing right next to me. We had to flee to a local resident’s home.

“At around 8pm large groups of guys in balaclavas made their way to Niddrie Mains Road throwing rocks at police vans. That’s when officers put on full riot gear and made a full line across the road and started marching forward to confront those causing disorder.

“Not much happened at first, but there was a bin on fire in the middle of the road. The officers closed Hay Drive to the next block but somehow the youths got round the back and that’s when the fireworks started. I saw a boy put a large box of fireworks on the road in front of the police with other youths aiming fireworks at the officers.

“Fireworks were then exploding everywhere and I ran into a garden to escape and the resident let me in to get me to safety.”

Police officers with riot gear pictured on Niddrie Mains Road on Tuesday, November 5. | National World

Around 50 officers along with more than a dozen vans and a police helicopter overhead had been in the area since the early evening. Although the evening had started off reasonably peaceful, Niddrie Mains Road was closed between 6.30pm and 7.30pm amid reports of fireworks being thrown at vehicles.

A large police presence was brought in to area amid fears of similar scenes to November 5 last year when youths attacked police with fireworks.