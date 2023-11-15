Edinburgh Castle: rooms closed after This is Rigged protestors smash case containing Stone of Destiny
Areas of Edinburgh Castle have been closed after climate protestors smashed through a glass case containing the Stone of Destiny.
This is Rigged protestors have claimed they smashed the case, housed in the castle’s Crown Room which also contains the Honours of Scotland, to 'demand action on the cost of living crisis'. A manager at the castle said anyone who had already purchased tickets would be able to stay in the building, but new visitors looking to buy a ticket won't be admitted.
Police Scotland said officers had been called to the landmark at 10.45am on Wednesday following reports of a ‘small protest' within the castle. Eyewitnesses reported seeing police cars at the castle, with areas having been closed to the public.
Two women, aged 20 and 24, and a 20-year-old man have been arrested in connection with damage caused.
A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said; “We can confirm that there was a small disturbance in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle earlier today and Police were called to the scene. There has been some damage to the protective glass housing the Honours, however the casing was not breached and the Honours themselves were not damaged. The Castle remains open, however we have temporarily closed the Crown Room and Royal Apartments.”