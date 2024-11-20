Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A CCTV camera has captured two young women stealing a poppy collection box from the counter of a takeaway.

It happened in the Subway store at Straiton retail park, outside Edinburgh, on Armistice Day, last Monday, November 11.

The moment the woman at the far end of the counter takes the collection box. Picture: Loanhead Community News Page. | Loanhead Community News Page

The video footage shows the two women entering the store together. One of the women goes to one end of the counter and engages the member of staff in conversation.

The other woman goes to the other end of the counter where she checks out the collection box and looks around to make sure no-one is watching her before picking it up and concealing it under her jacket.

She then turns to go and the other woman leaves too, without buying anything.

The footage was posted on Facebook by the Loanhead Community News Page.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the theft of a donation tin from a premises at Straiton Mains, Loanhead, around 2pm on Monday, 11 November, 2024.Enquiries are ongoing.”