Man charged after taking photos of women at Edinburgh Airport without their consent
A man has been charged after taking photos of a woman while she slept and several other women at Edinburgh Airport.
The 55-year-old man was spotted taking snaps of a young woman on Saturday evening around 6.30pm. Passengers had raised the alarm when they saw him secretly taking shots of the girl, 21.
Sources at the Airport told NationalWorld a row broke out when a couple confronted the man. But he denied any wrongdoing and said he thought it was ‘funny’ for a young woman to be asleep at that time. Airport staff were then alerted and reported the ‘worrying’ behaviour to the Police. Officers detained the man, carried out background checks and found he had taken photos of several women at the airport without their consent.
The girl was said to be shaken up. She missed her flight but was given food and booked onto the next available flight.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.05pm on Saturday, 16 December, 2023 police received a report of a man taking photographs of women from within Edinburgh Airport.
"A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 18 December, 2023."
Edinburgh Airport was approached for comment.