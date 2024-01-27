Police investigating reported rape of woman in Edinburgh say it ‘did not take place’
Edinburgh police have said an investigation into a serious sexual assault confirmed it “did not take place as reported”.
It was previously reported that a woman was raped in the Abbeyhill area of the Capital, at around 4.30am on January 14. The street was taped off and a number of police vehicles were seen in attendance at the scene.
Several hours later, Police Scotland released a statement that read: “Officers are investigating the serious sexual assault of a 43-year-old woman in Abbey Street, Edinburgh, around 4.30am on Sunday, January 14. Enquiries are ongoing.”
However, officers have now given an update. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30am on Sunday, 14 January, we received a report of a serious sexual assault on Abbey Street, Edinburgh. Extensive enquiries have confirmed this incident did not take place as reported.”