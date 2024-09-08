Police in Edinburgh are hunting the driver of a white van after a hit and run left a woman in a serious condition in hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old woman was walking on The Wisp in the city at around 2.10pm on Saturday, September 7, when she was hit by a white van, the driver of which then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary where police say she is in a ‘serious but stable condition’. The road was closed for around four hours while investigations were carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses saw the van flee and enquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle and its driver.

A woman is in hospital after a hit and run in Edinburgh | Google

Road Policing Constable Andrew Crothers said: “It’s vital we trace the van involved in this incident and I’m appealing to the public for help.

“Were you in the area at the time and witnessed what happened? Did you see a white van in the Old Dalkeith Road or Ferniehill Drive areas? If so, please come forward.

“I’m also appealing to anyone with a dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell cameras to please review your footage and bring anything you think may be of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1978 of September 7.