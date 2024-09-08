Edinburgh police investigating van hit and run which left woman in hospital
The 31-year-old woman was walking on The Wisp in the city at around 2.10pm on Saturday, September 7, when she was hit by a white van, the driver of which then fled the scene.
The woman was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary where police say she is in a ‘serious but stable condition’. The road was closed for around four hours while investigations were carried out.
Witnesses saw the van flee and enquiries are ongoing to trace the vehicle and its driver.
Road Policing Constable Andrew Crothers said: “It’s vital we trace the van involved in this incident and I’m appealing to the public for help.
“Were you in the area at the time and witnessed what happened? Did you see a white van in the Old Dalkeith Road or Ferniehill Drive areas? If so, please come forward.
“I’m also appealing to anyone with a dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell cameras to please review your footage and bring anything you think may be of significance to our attention.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1978 of September 7.