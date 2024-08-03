Eight people have been arrested so far and three police officers taken to hospital for treatment after violent disorder broke out in Sunderland.

In scenes condemned as ‘thuggery’, a car was overturned and set alight, police officers were pelted with missiles and sprayed with a fire extinguisher, a force vehicle was attacked and mounted officers were required to keep an angry mob at bay outside a mosque.

Scenes of unrest as protesters gather at Millfield Mosque in Sunderland this evening (FRI), which follows on from rioting in Hartlepool earlier this week after the Southport stabbing tragedy. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron of Northumbria Police, who led the policing operation, said those taking part in the shocking scenes could expect a ‘robust’ response, and action had already begun.

Her statement in full read: “The shocking scenes we have witnessed in Sunderland this evening are completely unacceptable. I want to make it absolutely clear that the disorder, violence and damage which has occurred will not be tolerated.

“The safety of the public is our utmost priority and when we became aware that a protest had been planned, we ensured there was an increased policing presence in the city. During the course of the evening those officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence, which is utterly deplorable.

“In the face of these attacks, they showed unwavering commitment for which I wholeheartedly thank them, as I am certain the overwhelming majority of people in Sunderland will also. We can confirm that three officers were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

“One has since been discharged with the other two remaining in hospital for further treatment. We also thank our partners for the significant support they have shown throughout the evening. Anyone involved in the disorder we have seen can expect to be dealt with robustly – and that action has already begun.

“Eight people have so far been arrested for a range of offences, including violent disorder and burglary. A full investigation is now under way to identify anyone else responsible.

“The right to lawful protest is a key part of any democracy, which the police uphold. However, we will not accept people using them as a means to commit crime. We want to be clear anyone planning to involve themselves in disorder in the future should stay at home.

“We also know the behaviour displayed is in no way representative of our friendly and welcoming region. We therefore want to deliver a further message direct to our communities – we are aware that the actions we have seen this evening can be an attempt to drive division amongst us all and we are committed to making sure that does not happen.

“We have incredibly cohesive communities here which we are proud to be a part of and to serve. This is just one of the reasons which makes our region such a special place to live, work and visit. We are stronger together.”

A spokesperson added: “Anyone who has any concerns following today’s events or information to assist identifying those responsible for the unacceptable behaviour, should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the force’s website.

“Alternatively, if you are unable to contact us via these ways, call 101.”