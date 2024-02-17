Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim had cash swiped from them near Waitrose in Locks Heath Centre Way on Thursday (February 15). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released a CCTV image of a woman in connection with the incident.

Police are searching for this woman. A female pretended to be a charity worker to rob the man in his 90s. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

They said: "The victim was approached by a woman, who said she was collecting money for charity. When he took his wallet out to give her money, she pushed him and took money from his wallet before making off.

"Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak with anyone who can assist their enquiries." The robbery took place at 11.45am. The woman was said to be in her 30s, 5ft 6in and of a medium build. She has dark brown shoulder length hair.