Elderly woman dies after being hit by large goods vehicle in Yorkshire

An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a large goods vehicle on yesterday afternoon.
By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago
The elderly lady died following the collisionThe elderly lady died following the collision
The elderly lady died following the collision

Police were called today (Tuesday 5 March) at 1.02pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Trafford Way in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “It is reported that a large goods vehicle collided with a pedestrian. An elderly woman suffered serious injuries and has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers alongside the ambulance service are currently on the scene. Trafford Way, in both directions, is currently closed while officers complete their work.

“We expect there to be significant delays and the road to be closed for a long period of time. Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes of possible.”

Related topics:SpokesmanAmbulance service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.