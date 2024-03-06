Elderly woman dies after being hit by large goods vehicle in Yorkshire
Police were called today (Tuesday 5 March) at 1.02pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Trafford Way in Doncaster.
A spokesman said: “It is reported that a large goods vehicle collided with a pedestrian. An elderly woman suffered serious injuries and has been pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers alongside the ambulance service are currently on the scene. Trafford Way, in both directions, is currently closed while officers complete their work.
“We expect there to be significant delays and the road to be closed for a long period of time. Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes of possible.”
