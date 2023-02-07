Surrey Police said officers have launched a homicide investigation

The deaths of a headteacher, her daughter and husband are being investigated as possible murder-suicide, police say.

Emma Pattison, 45, her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband George were found dead at their home in the grounds of independent Epsom College in the early hours of Sunday (5 February).

Surrey Police say Mr Pattison, 39, legally owned a gun that was discovered at the scene of the tragedy and had been in contact with the force just days before the killings about his shotgun licence to change his address.

The Times reported that Mrs Pattison had contacted a close relative with concerns about her husband in the hours before the killings, and when they arrived at the house they found all three members of the family dead.

The force said a firearm licensed to Mr Pattison was recovered from the scene but cause of death would not be confirmed until post-mortems have been completed later this week.

Emma Pattison, her husband George and their daughter Lettie (Photo: PA)

Surrey Police said it had contact with Mr Pattison last Thursday after he notified officers of a change in address, and it has subsequently made a self-referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

On Tuesday (7 February) Surrey Police confirmed that officers have launched a homicide investigation. The force has not released details of the cause of death but said investigators are confident no one else was involved. The force added the firing range at the school did not form part of the crime scene and was not a line of inquiry in the investigation.

A statement from the force said: “We had contact with George on Thursday February 2 after he notified us of a previous change of address, as is routine. Due to the short period of time between that contact and this incident, we have made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

The IOPC said it is assessing the information available to decide if any further action is necessary.

A source told the Telegraph that a member of school staff called emergency services on Sunday after hearing gunshots.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, senior investigating officer on the case, said: “This is an incredibly traumatic incident and we are working around the clock to investigate and understand the exact circumstances which led to this point.

“We understand the public concern and upset, and we will clarify what we can, when we can, while respecting the right to a level of privacy for the families of those who have lost their lives.

“We are cooperating fully with the IOPC in relation to the referral we have made, and we await the outcome of its assessment of what further action may be required. Until this has been completed, we will be unable to provide further details on a number of matters.”

Mrs Pattison, 45, became Epsom’s first female head in September 2022 after six years as headteacher of Croydon High School in south London.

Boarding students at the college pay more than £42,000 a year and its alumni include Conservative MP Sir Michael Fallon, broadcaster Jeremy Vine and comedian Tim Vine.