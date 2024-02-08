Erdington: Murder probe launched after man, 65, found dead at Baldmoor Lake Road house as two arrested
A murder investigation was launched after the body of a 65-year-old man was found. West Midlands Police said they carried out a safe and well check after being alerted by a concerned relative at a property on Baldmoor Lake Road in Erdington, just after 9am on Tuesday (February 6).
The police said further enquiries revealed the man’s bank card had been used since his death and two men have since been arrested – a 25-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of murder and fraud and a 51-year-old is detained on suspicion of fraud. A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of the man's death.
The police said: "We are continuing to conduct a thorough forensic examination at the address and have spoken to neighbours, but we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could help our investigation."
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police via Live Chat on West Midlands Police website or call 101 quoting log 631 of 6/2. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
