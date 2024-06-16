Euro 2024: England fans told to 'smoke cannabis' instead of drink beer by German police
Gareth Southgate and his men will start their campaign to end 58 years of heartache at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen tonight. The Three Lions will face Serbia in the late kick-off in Group C.
A heavy police operation has been launched to prevent hooliganism with 40,000 English fans expected in Germany. England supporters have already been warned against singing offensive songs - including the notorious ten German bombers chant.
The stadium for Sunday’s England game will also be taking the unprecedented move will only be serving low alchol beer for the match. It is part of a bid to keep potential trouble to a minimum.
Metro reports that local police have taken the unusual step of encouraging England fans to smoke cannabis instead of downing pints. A spokesman reportedly said: “It’s no problem for fans to smoke cannabis on the street.
“If we see a group of people drinking alcohol and looking a bit aggressive, and another group smoking cannabis, of course we’ll look at the group drinking alcohol. Drinking alcohol can make someone more aggressive, and smoking cannabis puts people in a chill mood. We want to prevent violence and keep people safe.”
Cannabis was legalised for recreational use in Germany on 1 April this year.