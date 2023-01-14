Police said the shots were believed to have been fired from a moving vehicle

A child is in a life-threatening condition after a shooting outside a funeral in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The seven-year-old girl was among six people injured in the attack, including a 12-year-old girl and four women. It happened in Euston in north London.

Officers said three women, aged 41, 48 and 54, were taken to hospital following the incident in Phoenix Road, close to the train station. Detectives said the incident took place in the vicinity of a church, where a funeral was taking place.

Police near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting in Phoenix Road, next to Euston station in north London, where three women, aged 48, 54 and 41 along with a seven-year-old girl have been injured near a church where a funeral was taking place. Picture date: Saturday January 14, 2023.

Police said the shots were believed to have been fired from a moving vehicle. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening, but the 48-year-old suffered a potentially life-changing injury.

The girl, 7, was later taken to a central London hospital with injuries believed to have been sustained in the same incident. She remains in hospital in a life threatening condition.

A second child, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with a minor leg injury also sustained in the incident but has since been discharged. A 21-year-old woman was also taken to a central London hospital and police say they are awaiting an update on her condition.

What have the Met Police said?

Superintendent Ed Wells explained: “Any shooting incident is unacceptable, but for multiple people, including two children, to be injured in a shooting in the middle of a Saturday afternoon is shocking. Our thoughts are with all the victims, but in particular with the seven-year-old girl who is in a life threatening condition and with her family.

“An investigation into this dreadful attack is already well under way involving local officers and specialist detectives. I can assure the communities of Camden and beyond that we will do everything we possibly can to identify and bring to justice those who were responsible. Local residents can expect to see an increased visible police presence in the area through the weekend and into the days ahead as we progress this investigation.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward, either to the police or anonymously, to Crimestoppers.” No arrests have yet been made and officers have asked anyone with information to call 101 with the reference 3357/14Jan.