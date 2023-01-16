Police said the shots were believed to have been fired from a moving vehicle

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a drive-by shooting outside a church in London left a seven-year-old girl in a life-threatening condition.

Officers were called to St Aloysius Church on Phoenix Road in Euston, central London, on Saturday (14 January) where a memorial service was taking place for a young woman and her mother.

Advertisement

Scotland Yard said shotgun pellets were fired from a black Toyota C-HR at around 1.30pm before it was driven off.

The seven-year-old girl was among six people injured in the attack, including a 12-year-old girl and four women.

Advertisement

Officers said three women, aged 41, 48 and 54, were taken to a central London hospital following the incident in Phoenix Road, close to the train station, where their injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

Police near to the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting in Phoenix Road, next to Euston station in north London, where three women, aged 48, 54 and 41 along with a seven-year-old girl have been injured near a church where a funeral was taking place. Picture date: Saturday January 14, 2023.

Advertisement

Police said the 48-year-old has potentially life-changing injuries. A 21-year-old woman was also taken to a central London hospital and her condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

The seven-year-old girl remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. A 12-year-old girl who sustained a leg injury is expected to make a full recovery.

The Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested after a car was stopped in Cricklewood Lane, Barnet, shortly before 4pm on Sunday (15 January), and he has been taken into custody.

The shots sent mourners running and screaming, with many of them sheltering inside the church, witnesses said.

Advertisement

Father Jeremy Trood, who conducted the service, confirmed it was a Requiem Mass for Sara Sanchez, 20, and her mother, who both died in November.

Ms Sanchez suffered from leukaemia for three years before succumbing to the disease after her mother died suddenly from a rare blood clot on arrival at Heathrow from Colombia, MyLondon reports.

Advertisement

What have the Met Police said?

Superintendent Ed Wells said: “Any shooting incident is unacceptable, but for multiple people, including two children, to be injured in a shooting in the middle of a Saturday afternoon is shocking. Our thoughts are with all the victims, but in particular with the seven-year-old girl who is in a life threatening condition and with her family.

“An investigation into this dreadful attack is already well under way involving local officers and specialist detectives. I can assure the communities of Camden and beyond that we will do everything we possibly can to identify and bring to justice those who were responsible. Local residents can expect to see an increased visible police presence in the area through the weekend and into the days ahead as we progress this investigation.

“I would urge anyone with information to come forward, either to the police or anonymously, to Crimestoppers.”

Advertisement