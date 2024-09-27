Evil paedophile who raped 13-year-old girl is jailed for vile sex crimes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster paedophile who raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for his vile sex crimes.

Jonathan Jackson, 57, of Goodison Boulevard, Doncaster, was jailed this week for sex offences against a child which took place around 2012 and 2013.

A woman who was raped by Jackson when she was a 13-year-old girl reported the abuse to police in October 2020, and Jackson was interviewed by police on 4 November 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 6 December 2022, Jackson was charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13, one count of sexual activity with a child, and one count of rape of a female under 16.

These offences were committed against the same victim.

Jackson pleaded not guilty to the four sexual offences, prompting a five-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court which ended on Friday 20 September when the jury returned a verdict of guilty on all four counts.

Jackson was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday (25 September) to a total of 15 years in prison for his crimes. He was additionally given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Kay Morgan, the officer in charge of the case, said: “The victim in this case has shown incredible bravery in coming forward and helping officers to get her the justice she deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sexual abuse leaves a lasting and devastating impact on the victim which continues long after the crime itself, and Jackson chose to compound this pain for the victim in this case by putting her through a week-long trial.

"She has been supported by specialist officers throughout this process and I hope that this lengthy sentence will provide some form of closure.

“I also hope the result encourages other victims of sexual abuse, be it non-recent or recent, to come forward. We investigate and take all reports seriously and are committed to seeing justice served for victims of these horrific crimes.

"It is never too late to report a sexual offence and if you have been a victim or you know someone who has been a victim of this crime, please know that we are here to listen to you and support you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences, and how to report these crimes to police and access support, please visit https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/.