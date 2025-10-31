Ex-Army officer jailed for six months after sexually assaulting teenage soldier

A former Army officer who sexually assaulted a teenager soldier has been thrown behind bars.

Warrant Officer Michael Webber, 43, had already pleaded guilty to the vile assault on Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck. He attacked the 19-year-old while at Thorney Island in Hampshire, in July 2021.

Appearing at Bulford Military Court Centre this morning (Friday, October 31), Webber was sentenced by the Judge Advocate General Alan Large and a military board.

During the incident, Webber engaged Gunner Beck in a drinking game called Last Man Standing before touching her thigh and trying to kiss her, the court heard. Gunner Beck pushed Webber, then a 39-year-old Battery Sergeant Major, away and spent the night locked in her car before making a complaint to her superiors in the morning.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck took her own life after being sexually assaulted by Warrant Officer Michael Webber, a court heard. | PA Wire

However, the incident was not reported to police and Webber wrote a letter of apology to Gunner Beck, from Cumbria. She was found hanged in her room at Larkhill Camp in Wiltshire at about 4pm on December 15, 2021 - five months after the incident.

At the conclusion of her inquest in February 2025, Assistant Coroner Nicholas Rheinberg ruled that the Army’s failure to take appropriate action made a “more than minimal” contribution to her death.

Judge Large said: “At some point in the early hours of July 13, you told Gunner Beck she was beautiful, you put your hand on the back of her head, you leant in to kiss her and you touched her thigh. She had the courage and good sense to tell you to stop and told you to go to bed, but you persisted to the extent she considered she wouldn’t be safe from you even if she went back to her own accommodation.

“The next morning, she reported the incident to her family, her friends and her chain of command. Following the report, the unit decided to deal with you with minor administrative action. You were interviewed and you accepted your behaviour had been unacceptable. You wrote a letter of apology.

“Your career continued completely unaffected and you were in due course promoted to Warrant Officer 1.”

The judge told Gunner Beck’s family the sentencing was part of the process for dealing with what happened to her during her time in the Army.

Prosecuting, Commodore James Farrant told the military court on Friday that Webber and Gunner Beck had been away for adventure training on Thorney Island when the incident took place.

He added that a service inquiry later found Gunner Beck had been subjected to a “number of inappropriate behaviours by personnel senior to her in the months before her death”.

During her inquest, it emerged Gunner Beck had received thousands of messages from another senior colleague, Bombardier Ryan Mason.

Wiltshire Police investigated a complaint of harassment submitted by Gunner Beck’s family after her death, relating to Mason’s behaviour, but found the evidence did not support a criminal harassment case. The force also investigated the incident involving Webber but declined to refer it to the Crown Prosecution Service, Commodore Farrant added.

Following Gunner Beck’s inquest, Wiltshire Police transferred jurisdiction of the case to the Defence Serious Crime Unit and the Service Prosecuting Agency charged Webber with sexual assault in August. He pleaded guilty to the charge on September 5.

Victim personal statements written by Gunner Beck’s mother Leighann McCready, father Anthony Beck, and sister Emilli Beck were read to the court.

Ms McCready described how she received a phone call from her “very upset” daughter following the incident, who had been “very scared” by Webber.

“My bright, confident daughter became quiet and withdrawn,” she said. “The assault shattered her faith in the system that was supposed to look after her.

“I truly believe that what he did and how it was handled broke something inside her that she couldn’t repair.”

The court heard Webber, who is divorced with an estranged teenage daughter, served in the Army for 22 years and 128 days before leaving in August this year. He now works as a lorry driver.

Representing Webber, Matthew Scott said: “He is devastated by what happened to Gunner Beck.

“He doesn’t seek to shy away from his responsibility for what happened, he accepts through me that his actions on that night on Thorney Island contributed in some way to the tragic outcome when she took her own life in December, about five months later.”

Webber has been sentenced to six months in prison - and would be eligible for early release on good behaviour after three months.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.