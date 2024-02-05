Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Downing Street and M15 agent launched a frenzied machete attack on police and paramedics who feared they would die. Peter Richards, who served in the control room at 10 Downing Street under prime ministers Margaret Thatcher, John Major and Tony Blair, flew into a drunken rage with the 10in blade when paramedics arrived at his flat.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how locals had raised a concern for welfare after the troubled 69-year-old was thought to be unresponsive. When two male paramedics arrived at the home in Middle Park Way, Leigh Park, near Portsmouth, Hampshire, on May 15 last year, they got in via a key safe after seeing Richards motionless through a window.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecutor Edward Warren said paramedics suddenly found themselves under attack. “(Richards) jumped up holding a large knife in his hand…a mini machete that was 10in with a curved top. He was repeatedly shouting for them to (leave) in a highly aggravated manner,” he said.

“Mr Richards then lunged at them when they were outside in the corridor trying to leave and cornered them. One of the paramedics picked up a metal chair leg to fend off Mr Richards if he continued to approach.”

During the terrifying attack Richards pointed the weapon at the ambulance workers and told them: “I’m going to do you.” The two men managed to escape from Richards before fleeing to their ambulance.

Richards then went to a nearby shop and purchased more alcohol before returning to his flat as police were called. When officers with shields arrived, they entered his address where they were met by Richards clutching the weapon saying: “Who wants it first?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Warren added: “Mr Richards then came at (the officers) with the knife before he was tasered and detained when he fell to the floor. The knife was seized and Mr Richards was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital. He later said he had no memory of what happened.”

One of the paramedics said of his ordeal: “I was worried for my life. I’ve got two young children and was worried I would not be there any more (for them).” The second paramedic added: “I thought we could be seriously hurt or killed.”

The court heard how Richards had no previous offences and had enjoyed a “long unblemished public service career” - but was warned he faced a jail term by the judge. However, Daniel Reilly, defending, told the court of the horrors the defendant had endured earlier in his career.

The barrister said the former government operator had become alcohol dependent after being mentally scarred while away on service with the SAS in the late 1980s. “While on the trip they came under attack…children were sent towards them with suicide vests on which were detonated. They were used as weapons. He saw the horror before his eyes,” Mr Reilly said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite being at close quarters to the horrific episode, Mr Reilly said Richards had never received any form of counselling or medical intervention, with him instead turning to alcohol. “Alcohol has been a problem,” the lawyer said. “He has no family or friendship groups. His life was him and his dog, which has now passed away.”

Mr Reilly said Richards had taken positive action to deal with his alcohol dependency following the incident, with him regularly attending a unit for treatment. He was now taking medication for depression.

Mr Reilly told the court Richards worked for M15 for most of his career and operated under three prime ministers at 10 Downing Street, which included the end of Mrs Thatcher’s reign, all of Mr Major’s leadership and the first term of Mr Blair’s premiership.

Referring to the incident, the lawyer added: “He is extremely sorry and realises the real fear he put the paramedics in.” But Mr Reilly stressed how the defendant was inside his own home and was alarmed when they came in having felt “generally unsafe” in his block due to a variety of incidents.

Advertisement

Advertisement