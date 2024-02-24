Family of East Sussex murder victim pay tribute to ‘popular and inspiring teacher’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ann Scott, 57, was found dead at a property in East Sussex at 6.42pm on 11 January last year after concerns were raised for her welfare. A post-mortem examination found she died from catastrophic head injuries. Her son, Joseph Scott, 18, was arrested at the scene and charged with her murder.

He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on 18 December last year and pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, which was accepted by the court.

He was sentenced to a hospital order with restrictions at the same court on Friday (February 22).

Ann’s family said in a statement: “We will forever be affected by the traumatic nature and preventable circumstances of Ann’s death.

“Ann was a popular and inspirational teacher who was dedicated to her pupils with special educational needs. Colleagues praised her energy, insights and capacity to focus on the individual needs of each child.

“Ann was equally dedicated to advocating the welfare needs of her son, who as a young child was diagnosed with very complex needs.

“As a family we can only hope our suffering will highlight, once again, the reality that families like ours face on a daily basis to try to keep their loved ones who are in mental health crises and others around them, safe from harm.

“Finally, the family wish to thank the investigation team, led by Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell for the sensitive way in which they have conducted the investigation, police Family Liaison Officers, Victim Support Service and charity One Hundred Families for their invaluable support throughout.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, from the Major Crime Team, said: “This was a tragic case for all involved and our thoughts are with Ann's family.