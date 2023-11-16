The family of a man whose remains were found in the North Sea earlier this week have paid tribute to him.

Liam Graham, 22, was reported missing on 22 July, 2023, from Lower Stoke. His remains were found several months later. Picture: Kent Police

The family of a man whose remains were found in the North Sea have paid tribute to him. Liam Graham, 22, was reported missing on July 22 from Lower Stoke in Kent. His remains were found in the water on November 7, after several weeks of extensive searches by the police.

His family has now released a statement via Kent Police, paying tribute to Liam, who they described as 'the kindest' and 'most caring'. They said: "Thank you to everyone who has shown us so much support and help throughout the agonising days while Liam was missing.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated to the GoFundMe page which was set up as a reward for information, but is sadly now being used to bring our Liam home and give him the most beautiful send-off that he deserves. We cannot put into words the utter heartache that as a family we are going through daily, following the devastating news of our Liam’s passing.

"Liam was the kindest, most caring and loving young man, who was loved very much in return. He was a wonderful son, brother and loving uncle whose memory lives on with us all. We will miss you very much LeeLees."

