The family of a teenager killed in a horror crash that led to three people being arrested have paid tribute to their “kind princess”.

Laionie Kennard, 18, was a passenger in a BMW 1 Series that careered off a carriageway on Hurn Road between Ringwood and Matchams just after 9.30pm on Saturday 16 September.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene after the car sustained extensive damage. Three other people in the vehicle were taken to hospital, one of whom sustained serious injuries while the other two suffered minor injuries. No other cars were involved in the incident.

Two men and a woman, all aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of driving offences. They have all been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The family of Laionie have issued the following tribute: “Laionie was our princess. She was the most kind, caring daughter and sister we could ever have wished for. Her smile would light up a room, and she was loved by so many. I cannot explain in words just how much she is going to be missed.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind and generous donations at this unbelievably hard time, our girl will have the send off she deserves. We will love you forever the brightest star in the sky, our Laionie.”

Police Sergeant Mike Gatfield, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “The thoughts of the investigation team and everyone at Dorset Police remain with the family and friends of Laionie Kennard.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and I am appealing to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to please come forward. We would ask that there is no speculation online about this very sad incident while officers continue their detailed enquiries.”

A fundraising to support the family has so far fetched £22, 800 of its £23,000 target. To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/our-angel-laionie-kennard.