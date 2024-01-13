Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Lee, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the M27 eastbound carriageway between junctions 11 and 12. Emergency services rushed to the area at 4.44pm on January 5 following the crash between a blue Nissan Juke and a grey Ford Focus.

Stephen - the driver of the Nissan - died in the crash despite the best efforts of the emergency services, police said. His family have paid tribute to him via Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Stephen Lee, 60, of Southsea, died in a crash on the hard shoulder of the M27. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Chris Moorhouse.

They said: "Firstly, we would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to the kind members of the public who came to Steve's assistance and comforted him on Friday night. Also we would like to thank the emergency services who did everything possible to save Steve's life.

"The entire family have been left shocked and heartbroken by Steve's sudden tragic loss. He was a loving husband, step father and grandfather, as well as a much loved brother and uncle.

"Steve will be sorely missed by every one of us as well as his friends and work colleagues. Steve, you will remain forever in our hearts." Police are investigating the cause of the crash and Steve's death.

Anyone who was on the M27 at the time and saw what happened, the vehicles involved before the collision, or who have dash cam footage showing what happened, are asked to call 101 - quoting 44240006859.