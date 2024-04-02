Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The heartbroken family of a woman who was found dead at house over the Easter weekend has paid tribute to their 'most beautiful angel'. The body of Francis Dwyer, 48, was discovered at the property in Tile Cross, Birmingham, after concerns were raised for her welfare on Saturday (March 30).

A man has since been charged with her murder and was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court. Anthony Hoey, 49, from the Handsworth area of the city, has also been charged with theft, aggravated vehicle taking and driving a motor vehicle taken without the owner's consent.

Ms Dwyer's family have paid an emotional tribute in a statement issued by West Midlands Police, saying: "Heaven has gained the most beautiful Angel." Her mum, two daughters and grandchildren said: "My Fran you will be missed so much. We don’t know how we will get on without you. A much loved daughter, mother, nan, sister, auntie, mother-in-law and friend. Heaven has gained the most beautiful Angel. You're missed by all your family and friends. Forever and always we love you."

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Harrison urged witnesses to get in touch with police over the weekend following the tragedy. She said: “We’re working hard to establish exactly what has happened, and to provide answers for the woman’s family who are understandably devastated by her death. We believe the woman was known to the suspect and we are not currently looking for anyone else as part of the investigation.

Francis Dwyer, 48, was found dead at her house on Saturday, March 30

“I still really need to hear from anyone who was in the Mulwych Road area yesterday who may have seen or heard something out of the ordinary, or who captured anything on dash cam footage.”