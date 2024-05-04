Marcus Smith was found dead when police were called to reports of burglary at a Derbyshire farm

Marcus Smith, 19, was found at the farm on Eccles Road in Whaley Bridge, in the Peak District, when police were called there after reports of a burglary at around 1.20am on Wednesday. Police say the family of the 19-year-old, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, is being supported by specialist officers. He is reported by The Mirror to have been a footballer who had played for local club Chapel Town FC. A second man, who is in his teens, was also found with a gunshot wound nearby in the same road.

The farm where the shooting happened, on a remote country lane around half a mile from Eccles Road in Whaley Bridge, is believed to house a dairy cow milking operation.

Farmer Robert Lomas, named locally, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in police custody. Officers have been granted further time to quiz the arrested man in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, three other men have been arrested in connection with the alleged burglary.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary after the vehicle he was travelling in was stopped on the A6 in the afternoon of Wednesday May 1 and remains in police custody. Another in his 30s was arrested on Thursday night on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and remains in police custody. A male in his late teens was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender.