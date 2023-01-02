A woman accused of being part of a $4 billion cryptocurrency fraud and a man accused of murdering his wife the day after they got married are among the FBI’s most wanted fugitives.
The FBI as of January 2023 has eight people - seven men and one woman on its most wanted list. The only woman on the list is Ruja Ignatova, who is wanted over her alleged involvement in a massive cryptocurrency fraud scheme known as OneCoin.
In the majority of the cases rewards of $100,000 are being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the wanted fugitives. However, the reward for one of them - a man called Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, who is wanted in connection with directing people to track and murder a man in Texas, is up to $1 million.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of the fugitives should contact their local FBI office if in the US, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Here are the eight fugitives on the FBI’s most wanted list.
1. Arnoldo Jimenez
Jimenez is wanted for allegedly killing his wife on May 12, 2012, the day after their wedding. He is accused of stabbing Estrella Carrera to death in his black, four-door, 2006 Maserati, before dragging her body into the bathroom tub of her apartment in Burbank, Illinois. The 40-year-old was charged with first degree murder and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on 15 May, 2012. A federal arrest warrant was issued two days later, after Jimenez, who was born in Texas, was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. He may have fled to Durango, Mexico, specifically in the area of Santiago Papasquiaro.
2. Alejandro Rosales Castillo
The 24-year-old is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a co-worker in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2016. The woman’s vehicle was found at a bus station in Phoenix, Arizona, on 15 August, 2016. Two days later her body was discovered in a wooded area in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, with a gunshot wound to the head.
3. Alexis Flores
Alexis Flores is wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The girl was reported missing in late July of 2000, and was later found strangled to death in a nearby apartment in early August of 2000. Flores is Honduran and is said to have ties there. He has has scars on his forehead and right cheek.
Flores is known to have used a number of aliases including Mario Flores, Mario F. Roberto and Alex Contreras. Several different dates of births have also been used ranging from 1975 to 1982.
4. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez
Known as “El Gato,” he is wanted for his alleged involvement in an interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire of a 43-year-old man on 22 May, 2013, in Southlake, Texas. A federal arrest warrant was issued on 20 June, 2018. Villarreal-Hernandez, who is Mexican, allegedly holds an active leadership position in the Beltran Leyva drug-trafficking organization within the region of San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The United States Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading directly to the 44-year-old’s arrest.