3. Alexis Flores

Alexis Flores is wanted for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a five-year-old girl in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The girl was reported missing in late July of 2000, and was later found strangled to death in a nearby apartment in early August of 2000. Flores is Honduran and is said to have ties there. He has has scars on his forehead and right cheek. Flores is known to have used a number of aliases including Mario Flores, Mario F. Roberto and Alex Contreras. Several different dates of births have also been used ranging from 1975 to 1982.