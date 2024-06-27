FBI most wanted fugutive Ruja Ignatova, known as 'cryptoqueen', who is wanted on fraud and money laundering charges. Photo by FBI. | FBI

A $5million (£4million) reward is being offered by the FBI as they try to find most wanted fugitive Ruja Ignatova, known as "Cryptoqueen".

Bulgarian-born Ignatova, who has German citizenship, has been on the FBI's top 10 most wanted list since 2022 for fraud and money laundering. She is accused of defrauding investors out of $4billion (£3.3billion) by selling a fake cryptocurrency called OneCoin which was founded in Sofia, the capital of the Balkan nation of Bulgaria, in 2014.

The US agency, which has called OneCoin "one of the largest global fraud schemes in history", previously offered a $100,000 (£82,463) reward for information leading to her capture. That figure has now been raised significantly - to £4million. Ignatova allegedly instructed victims to transmit investment funds to OneCoin accounts in order to purchase OneCoin packages, causing victims to send wire transfers representing these investments.

Ignatova was born on May 30 1980, which means she is now 44-years-old - if she is alive. As well as cryptoqueen, her other aliases are Dr. Ruja Ignatova, Ruja Plamenova Ignatova and Ruja P. Ignatova. She can speak English, German and Bulgarian.

Bulgaria's chief prosecutor said that the country will press charges against Ignatova, who was last seen in late 2017 and then disappeared. "She will also be charged in absentia in our country, which will allow the start of a procedure for the confiscation of her illegally acquired property," he said.

"Ignatova is believed to travel with armed guards and/or associates. Ignatova may have had plastic surgery or otherwise altered her appearance," states her FBI wanted poster. The FBI believes she could be using a German passport to travel to countries such as the UAE, Russia, Greece and Eastern Europe. It’s also believed that Ignatova may have had plastic surgery or otherwise altered her appearance.

Ignatova was last seen taking a Ryanair flight from Sofia to Athens on October 25, 2017. She fled after learning her American boyfriend was cooperating with the FBI, according to prosecutors. The FBI added her to the most wanted list, stating it believed she escaped with a "tremendous amount of cash", specifically enough to "buy a lot of friends".

On October 12 2017, Ignatova was charged in the United States District Court, Southern District of New York and a federal warrant was issued for her arrest. On February 6 2018, a superseding indictment was issued charging Ignatova with one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit securities fraud; and securities fraud.

In the seven years since she was last seen, there has been speculation she may have been murdered on the orders of the ‘Godfather' of the Bulgarian mafia, but this has never been confirmed.