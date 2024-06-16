Feltham runaway cow: Police officer removed from frontline duties after ramming animal
Surrey Police have issued an update as the fallout from their handling of the fleeing animal continues.
After being called to the animal running amok in Feltham, west London, they say they tried several ways to contain the bovine, before settling on ramming it twice with a police car. A video of the incident has exploded on social media and has seen the force come in for huge amounts of criticism - including from home secretary James Cleverly, who has demanded an “urgent explanation”.
The animal, a 10-month-old calf named Beau Lucy, is “limping” but doing “a lot better” and taking medicine to treat her injuries, according to her farmer owner.
Online footage of the incident showed Beau Lucy in a residential street being hit twice by a police car, as a nearby member of the public shouts “what are you doing that for?”
Beau Lucy got to her feet after the first strike and being thrown metres down the road, before being hit again by the car a second time. She then remains on the ground, with her neck and top half of her body appearing to be stuck under the car. Officers then get out to assess the situation.
Surrey’s Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp said: “I fully appreciate the distress our handling of this incident has caused and will ensure that it is thoroughly and diligently investigated. In addition to an internal referral to our Professional Standards Department, we have also referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for independent consideration.
“At this time, the officer who was driving the police car has been removed from frontline duties pending the outcome of these investigations. I know there is much concern around the current welfare of the cow. She is now back with her owner and recuperating with her herd. She did sustain a large cut to one leg and cuts and grazes. She continues to be monitored by a vet and our rural officers are staying in contact with the owner for updates.
“I can confirm that on the night, efforts were made to contact local vets without success and efforts were simultaneously being made to identify the owner. Why these were unsuccessful and what more could and should have been done will form a key part of the investigation.
“As well as our overriding duty to protect the public, the welfare of animals is important to us and we know people want answers about how this happened and what led up to it. I am committed to ensuring that we have a full understanding of what took place and why, and we will fully support any investigation. I have also briefed the Home Office on what action we are taking and we are liaising with several animal charities that have been in touch with us about this incident.
“We will continue to provide both our local communities and the wider public with updates as investigations into this matter continue and will also publish these on our website at www.surrey.police.uk.”