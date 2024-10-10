Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A female flasher who kept her freedom after twice exposing herself in public has been put behind bars after a city centre bottle attack.

Lindsey Smith was given a community order last October after she downed six litres of cider then "strutted around" and stripped off in South Shields.

In February this year she once again exposed her breasts and genitals while dancing along to buskers in the same town, after having a litre bottle of vodka, but still was not locked up.

Just months later, in August, Smith threw a wine bottle at a couple, who had just visited a cat cafe in Newcastle and were complete strangers to her.

At Newcastle Crown Court Judge Paul Sloan KC said Smith has been "given chance after chance after chance" as he locked her up for three years and two months for a shocking string of offences.

Lindsey Smith stripping off before her arrest | NNP sourced

Prosecutor Katie Spence said Smith was subject to various court orders when she targeted the man and woman on Grainger Street in Newcastle on August 8.

The court heard Smith had been "aggressive, intoxicated and shouting" before she flung the bottle she was carrying at the couple. The man felt a "sharp shooting pain" and got a cut to the back of his head before Smith picked up the bottle and threw it at the woman, who was not injured.

The court heard the couple, who had been "looking forward" to the day out in the city and had been to a cat cafe that lunchtime were left traumatised.

Lindsey Smith, who has been handed a community order at Newcastle Crown Court after she stripped off and "strutted around" in a town centre street having downed six litres of cider. | NNP sourced

The man said: "She looked so angry towards us. It was an encounter I will never forget. It was such a shock getting attacked from behind."

Smith, 46, of Albion Court, South Shields, admitted assault and common assault in relation to the couple.

Judge Sloan revoked a community order she was on, for offences of criminal damage, assault and theft and resentenced her to prison time.

He resentenced her for the offence of outraging public decency, for which she was given a community order for last October.

The judge said: "Members of the public remonstrated with you after you revealed your breasts and you laughed and strutted about before proceeding to remove your lower clothing. A member of the public shouted there were kids around and you said 'I couldn't give a f***'."

Lindsey Smith in police custody Picture: Northumbria Police

Smith was also resentenced for a second offence of outraging public decency, which she committed on February 19 and an assault, committed on March 31.

Judge Sloan said: "That morning you were in a public streets in South Shields, intoxicated and dancing along to buskers. As you did so, you repeatedly lifted your top and exposed your breasts in the presence of members of the public, including children. Families avoided you. A member of the public approached you and told you to desist because of the presence of children and you told that individual to 'f*** off'.

"CCTV shows you pulling your trousers down and exposing your genitals."

A month after the outrageous display, Smith was verbally abusive to a woman who tried to help her, pulled out some of the victim's hair and pushed her into a bush.

Judge Sloan told Smith: "I accept you, when sober, are remorseful for your behaviour."

The judge said Smith has mental health problems but they are worsened by drink and do not reduce her culpability for her offending.

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Smith believes she has become a target for people who take advantage of her vulnerability and added: "She has had her windows smashed, eggs thrown at windows, people come into her flat and take things from her. She will come in and know people have been in her flat, people make a lot of noise, have threated to kill her."

Miss Lamb said Smith has now started taking courses to help improve her situation.