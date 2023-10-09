A female Metropolitan officer has been accused of assaulting a woman while off duty.

A female Metropolitan Police officer accused of sexual assault is due to appear in court this week. Police Sergeant Rachel Bright, who works in the force’s south west command unit, is set to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 10).

It is alleged that she sexually assaulted a woman while off duty in December 2022. She was charged via postal court summons in mid-September, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.