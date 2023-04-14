Timeline of events in Finley Boden's 10-month life

21 January 2020 Unborn Finley Boden is made subject to a child protection plan by social services due to concerns over the state of the family home and drug use by his parents.

11 February A Housing Officer visited the home of Shannon Marsden and Stephen Boden, and found a strong smell of cannabis. She also noticed many of the doors had holes in them, which the pair later accepted were caused by Boden punching them.

15 February Finley Boden is born and immediately placed in care.

1 October Despite concerns from social services, a family court orders that Finley be returned to his parents within eight weeks. However, the parents are not ordered to test for drug use.

27 November Finley is seen by a social worker to be bruised. This is the last time a social worker sees him alive, despite several further attempts to do so.

16 December Marsden texts a relative to say “no one is seeing Finley right now” due to marks on his body, which she claimed she did not know the source of but said she did not want anyone else to see them.

23 December Boden texts his drug dealer that he wanted to “bounce (Finley) off the walls” due to the child keeping him up at night.

25 December Finley is pronounced dead at 3.45am. After the police arrive at the hospital, a strong smell of cannabis is noticed. Police officers observe Boden asking a relative what food will be served for Christmas Day, and he is heard saying that he would sell Finley’s pram “on eBay”.