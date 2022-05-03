Wayne Couzens is one of five killers facing a special hearing to have his sentence reviewed

Five killers are to face a hearing on Tuesday to have their sentences reviewed.

Five killers are set to have their sentences reviewed by senior judges.

The special hearing will take place on Wednesday (4 May) and will see two of the killers appealing their whole life orders, while the Attorney General will challenge the length of the sentences in the other three as unduly lenient.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But who are the killers and why are their sentences being reviewed? Here’s what you need to know.

Wayne Couzens is in prison for the murder of Sarah Everard

Wayne Couzens

Former Met Police officer Couzens is appealing his whole life order.

He was handed the whole-life term last year after raping and murdering 33-year-old Sarah Everard after he abducted her in south London on March 3 2021.

Sentencing Couzens, Lord Justice Fulford said the circumstances of the case were “devastating, tragic and wholly brutal” and were so exceptional that it warranted a whole-life order.

It was the first time the sentence had been imposed for a single murder of an adult not committed in the course of a terror attack.

Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes

Emma Tustin (right) was found guilty of Arthur's murder, while Thomas Hughes (left) was found guilty of his manslaughter, after encouraging the killing

Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, are also set to have their sentences reviewed.

Arthur suffered an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of Tustin, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years after being convicted of murder by assaulting the child on 16 June 2020.

Arthur, whose body was also covered in 130 bruises, died in hospital the next day.

His father, Hughes, who was sentenced to 21 years in prison for manslaughter, is due to appeal against his sentence.

Both sentences will be also challenged by Attorney General Suella Braverman under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Jordan Monaghan has been told he must serve at least 40 years before being considered for parole (Image: PA)

Jordan Monaghan

The Attorney General is also expected to challenge Monaghan’s sentence.

In December 2021 Monaghan was jailed after smothering his 24-day-old daughter Ruby as she slept in a Moses basket on New Year’s Day 2013.

Eight months later he smothered his 21-month-old son Logan, and six years after that he murdered his new partner, Evie Adams, with a drugs overdose.

Ian Stewart.

Ian Stewart

Double murderer Ian Stewart, who was convicted of murdering his first wife six years before he went on to murder his fiancee, is also due to appeal against his whole life order.

Stewart killed 51-year-old children’s book author Helen Bailey in 2016, and dumped her body in the cesspit of the £1.5 million home they shared in Royston in Hertfordshire.

A trial previously heard it was most likely she was suffocated while sedated by drugs, and Stewart was found guilty of her murder in 2017.

After this conviction, police investigated the 2010 death of Stewart’s first wife, Diane Stewart, 47.