A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her baby daughter after the child was found in a park in a 'serious condition'

Police guard the cordon at Woodhouse Moor park in Leeds. Picture: National World

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her baby daughter after the child was found in a park in Leeds. West Yorkshire Police said: “At 5.44pm yesterday a woman contacted police reporting a baby in a serious condition in an area of Woodhouse Moor park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road in Leeds.

"Officers attended and the five-month-old girl was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman, who is the child’s mother, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. A scene was put in place for forensic examination and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.”

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “The death of a child in these circumstances is clearly a very tragic incident and we are carrying out enquiries to get a complete picture of what has occurred. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the park around this time and who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”