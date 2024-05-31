Teddy was severely injured by the dog

A five-year-old boy was 'scalped' by an XL Bully after being invited into a neighbour's house to see their new dog - which wasn't registered to them, his family say.

Brave Teddy, whose family didn't want to reveal their surname, remains in hospital today (Thurs) after being savaged by the dog in Hull on Monday. The youngster had entered the home when the animal - which his mother had been told was 'harmless' - leapt on him without warning, his sister Casey said.

Teddy, pictured for the first time today with bandages over his injuries, was bitten on the his arm and scalp and is awaiting skin grafts.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Casey, 22, said: "Obviously we're all heartbroken but very thankful that the injuries my brother sustained were not more serious. Teddy has been in hospital since the attack and we expect him to remain there until at least Friday. He may then be allowed home depending on his confident but will require further treatment for skin grafts to his scalp."

Teddy before and after being bitten

Casey says Teddy and his mother, who did not want to be named, were invited into the house by the adults living in the address too 'meet their new dog'. Since the attack, the family was shocked to discover the dog was registered to somebody else.

Casey added: "We have now been told the dog in fact was not registered to them but someone else. A lot of people have jumped to conclusions that unfortunately are completely false. I think a lot of people are under the impression that Teddy must have been antagonising the dog - which is absolutely not true.

"He was told he could enter the house by those living at the address and did so chaperoned by his mother and another adult. Upon entering, the dog mauled him without reason."

Casey says she hopes her brother will be able to go home on Friday and that she's 'very thankful' his injuries aren't more serious.

Tamzin, Casey and Teddy.

She added: "Unfortunately it is going to be a lengthy recovery process for him however, his injuries thankfully are not life threatening."

Humberside Police said the incident took place at around 11.45am in Brazil Street in the port city and that inquiries were ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Sweeting confirmed the dog is believed to be an XL Bully type breed and that it has been seized by police.

She said: "We are working closely with the boy's family and the owner of the dog to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this stage, the breed of dog is believed to be an XL bully type and it has been seized as part of our enquiries."