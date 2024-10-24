Footballer, 29, is arrested by police amid human trafficking investigation
Authorities in Cyprus have been looking into a suspected human trafficking ring in the country, which has been using a well-known online platform to manage adult service adverts in the country.
Local media has reported that the footballer, 29, played for a third-division side in Limassol, and has already been in court, where a judge approved his dentention for the following three days. The court heard how the footballer allegedly used his own bank card - and that of a 27-year-old female suspect - to pay for the online advertisements.
In total, 13 adult service advertisements were paid for using the female’s bank card, which were traced back to the suspects. Police have since made four arrests, with another suspect still on the run.
The police’s investigation in to the human trafficking organisation came after a victim came forward to Larnaca CID; initially, she was reporting that she had been the victim of a robbery, but later told officers that she had been brought to Cyprus for sex work.
The suspects have been charged with a combination of conspiracy to commit felony and misdemeanour, trafficking of adults, sexual exploitation, money laundering, maintaining a brothel, and profiting from sex work.
None of the defendants have yet been named by police.