A former police officer has been charged with non-recent misconduct and sexual offences. Gerard Hutchings, 64 from Ashurst was charged on Wednesday, November 1, with 29 offences, including indecent assaults, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and misconduct in a public office.

The charges relate to 18 complainants, who were aged between 17 and 31 at the time of alleged incidents. The alleged offending took place between 1999 and 2007 in various police stations across the Hampshire force area, where Mr Hutchings worked as an inspector, before leaving the force in 2007.

