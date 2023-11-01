Former Hampshire police officer, 64, charged with 29 sexual offences and misconduct
A former police officer has been charged with non-recent misconduct and sexual offences. Gerard Hutchings, 64 from Ashurst was charged on Wednesday, November 1, with 29 offences, including indecent assaults, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and misconduct in a public office.
The charges relate to 18 complainants, who were aged between 17 and 31 at the time of alleged incidents. The alleged offending took place between 1999 and 2007 in various police stations across the Hampshire force area, where Mr Hutchings worked as an inspector, before leaving the force in 2007.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the investigation into the alleged offending was part of the Operation Marmion which began in 2021. Mr Hutchings is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 5.